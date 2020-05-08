IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter.

NYSE ITP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,687. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

