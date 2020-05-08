Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRM. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Gabelli cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 542.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

