ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $65.00 at UBS Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $50.54. 241,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. ITT’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CT Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CT Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,366 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.