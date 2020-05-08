IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISEE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

