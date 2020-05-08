IXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $133,100.86 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One IXT token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Bitbns. IXT has a total market cap of $133,100.86 and $153.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.03398725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00054533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001651 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

