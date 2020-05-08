Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JACK stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,554 shares of company stock worth $532,156. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

