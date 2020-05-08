Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. 1,184,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,902. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.