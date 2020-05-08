Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 168,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.11. 660,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

