Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.59. 1,117,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,391. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

