Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,413 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 856,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

