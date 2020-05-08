Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 37,503 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 640,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 1,595,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 73,374 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 118.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 423,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 230,266 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 10,992,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,627,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

