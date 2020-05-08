Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 57,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.55. 1,343,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.