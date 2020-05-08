Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,694. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

