Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 33,264 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

