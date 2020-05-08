Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,510 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,963 shares of company stock worth $6,289,744. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $116.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

