Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $121.13 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

