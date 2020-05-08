Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.