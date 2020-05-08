Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

RPM International stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.