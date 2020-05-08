JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Plans $0.55 Interim Dividend

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ASX JHG traded up A$2.10 ($1.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$29.08 ($20.62). 315,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a 52-week high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 69.90.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

