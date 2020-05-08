JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (JPSWY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS: JPSWY) recently:

5/2/2020 – JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTCMKTS JPSWY remained flat at $$5.95 on Friday. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services.

