JD Coin (JDC) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $9,116.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.02130274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00173263 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,446 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars.

