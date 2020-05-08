Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rambus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 12,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rambus by 79.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.