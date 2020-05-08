Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Del Taco Restaurants Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

TACO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 12,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 1,342,911 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 772,585 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 658,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 349,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

