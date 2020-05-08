Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mattel Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Mattel stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,954. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

