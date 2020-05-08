Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

NYSE:WH traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

