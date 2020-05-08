Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

