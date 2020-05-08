Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.84. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.