Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. 383,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27,006.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 525.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 120,190 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 335,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.