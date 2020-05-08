Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

