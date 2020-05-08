Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

