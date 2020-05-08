Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.