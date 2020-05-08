Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Hits $93,626.80

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 84.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $93,626.80 and approximately $2,964.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.95 or 0.02134715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00174298 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

