Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 3.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $17.98 on Thursday, hitting $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,287,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

