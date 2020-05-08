Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 43,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,422. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

