Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 3,785 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.04. 4,858,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.