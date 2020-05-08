Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

