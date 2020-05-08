KBC Group NV Acquires 1,280,190 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,190 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,996. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

