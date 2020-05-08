KBC Group NV Acquires 221,073 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of TSN traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 2,459,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,526. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.