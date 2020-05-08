KBC Group NV Buys 123,126 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.38% of NRG Energy worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 132,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.