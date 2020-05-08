KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,104 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.93% of American States Water worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,964,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 7,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,053. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

