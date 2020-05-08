KBC Group NV Has $153.56 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,514 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $153,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $366.78. 2,465,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.23 and a 200-day moving average of $324.65. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

