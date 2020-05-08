KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,139 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Paypal worth $90,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.30.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $17.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.