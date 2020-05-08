KBC Group NV Purchases 148,755 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 377,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,009. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.