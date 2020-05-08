KBC Group NV Purchases 197,289 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. 11,929,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

