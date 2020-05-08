KBC Group NV Purchases 25,558 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,619. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

