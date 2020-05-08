KBC Group NV Purchases 69,325 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,049. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

