KBC Group NV Sells 3,115 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 1.23% of Itron worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron stock traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

