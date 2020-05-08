Kcash Market Cap Hits $7.50 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $8.79 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.