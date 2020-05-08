KekCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, KekCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $218,057.36 and $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015842 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.01694667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.