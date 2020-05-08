Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

